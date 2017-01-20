Mexia Blackcats rob Palestine Wildcats on the road 66-65
Down 65-64 with seconds to play, Mexia's Jacque Martin made his only points of the game count when he made the game winning shot to eventually give the Blackcats a thrilling 66-65 road win over rival Palestine. Mexia started off with a big 10-point lead at the beginning of the game, but the Wildcats came back in the second period to cut the Blackcat lead down to three at the half, 35-32.
