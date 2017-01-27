Mexia Athletic Booster Club Honors 20...

Mexia Athletic Booster Club Honors 2016 Mexia Blackcats

The Mexia Athletic Boosters Annual Football Banquet, honoring the 2016 Mexia Blackcats was held Thursday evening at the First Baptist Christian Life Center. After the meal, Mexia head football coach Lamonte Chambers welcomed everyone in attendance and then introduced the 2016 varsity captains for this past football season.

