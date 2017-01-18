Making new appearances
Like many small Texas towns, Mexia struggles with the appearance of its downtown area, once a hub of activity, now punctuated by vacant, deteriorated buildings and faded signs from decades ago. A group called Mexia Downtown, however, formed last spring, aims to make downtown vibrant and attractive again, so residents look on it with pride and invite their friends to see it.
