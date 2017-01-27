LCSO deputies assist feds in arrest
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF in the arrest of Draylon Montrell Roberts, 26, Thursday, Jan. 26, near his home on Denton Street in Mexia. An arrest warrant had been issued for Roberts by McLennan County for an aggravated armed robbery.
