Ladycat's frustration taken out on Lady Hornets

After falling to district leader Madisonville last Friday night at home, the Mexia Ladycats took out any frustrations they might have had on the Athens Lady Hornets Tuesday evening by picking up a 32-point, 66-34, win. Mexia clamped down on the Lady Hornets early in the game, using different defensive looks combined with strong rebounding and putting up points on the board as the Ladycats led by 12 at the end of the first period and 22 at the half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.