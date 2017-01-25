James Birch "Jamie" Teer
James Birch "Jamie" Teer passed away Jan. 24, 2017 at his home in Mexia, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 50. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, at Blair-Stubbs Chapel with the Reverend Dale McDaniel officiating. James was born April 8, 1966 in Mexia to Jodie and Thelma Lavette McElroy Teer, youngest of four children.
