Home, Sweet Home

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When the popular, Waco-based TV show Fixer Upper filmed an episode in Mexia last September, the identity of the homeowners was shrouded in secrecy to ensure maximum suspense. The show featuring the Mexia home finally aired on HGTV on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, however, to the delight of many in this town, perhaps none more so than the owners themselves, Kelvin and Culetta Beachum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.