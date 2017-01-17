Four tornadoes in Central Texas after weekend storms

According to surveys completed by the National Weather Service, tornadoes touched down in Coryell City to Mosehim, Clifton, the Lake Whitney area, and Mexia. In Coryell City, the tornado was rated as a EF2 with estimated peak winds between 115 to 120 m.p.h. and traveled 10 miles.

