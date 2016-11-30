Stanford denied appeal to Supreme Court
A Supreme Court appeal by Mexia native Robert Allen Stanford was denied Monday, Nov. 28, in his request for a review of the lower court's 2015 decision to allow his previous conviction of fraud to stand. Stanford was originally arrested by federal authorities in February 2009 on multiple counts of fraud and related charges in connection with Stanford Financial Group, of which he was director.
