RYLA camp develops leadership
Mexia Rotarians will soon scout Mexia and Wortham sophomores and juniors to see which could benefit from attending the Rotary Leadership Camp Academy next summer. Although the five-day RYLA camp happens around July 4, the decision about who will go is made in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Batman
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC