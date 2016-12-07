Parkview rates top in nation for patient safety
Mexia residents may not realize that their own hometown hospital - Parkview Regional Hospital - has been given an A rating for safety by an independent, nonprofit safety rating company called The LeapFrog Group. LeapFrog gets its name from its goal of taking giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care.
