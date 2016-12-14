Mexia's strong lead not enough for win

The Mexia Blackcats started out strong in the first half of Tuesday evening's basketball game with the China Spring Cougars, in their second meeting of the season. But after leading 40-28 at halftime, the Blackcats let the game slip through their hands as the Cougars outscored Mexia in the second half, 35-13, to take a 63-53 win that evened up their season meetings at 1-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.