Mexia residents reminded no fireworks in city
Shooting off fireworks on New Year's can be fun as long as precautions are taken - and they are used outside the Mexia city limits. "There is a city ordinance, and there are not supposed to be any fireworks shot off in the city limits at all," LaFoy said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Batman
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC