Mexia Ladycats (9-4) relies on speed,...

Mexia Ladycats (9-4) relies on speed, quickness, athleticism

2 hrs ago

Speed and quickness has been the key for early success so far this season for the Mexia Ladycats , who have won their past two games against Teague and Wharton. Mexia relies more this year with trapping, full-court pressure and good defensive rotation to keep opponents at bay, while on the offensive end the scoring is often-times spread out among several different players.

