Mexia Blackcat's second quarter drive gave Teague whiplash with 71-66 win
It took a little while, but the Mexia Blackcats figured it out as they escaped Teague with a 71-66 win over the Lions Tuesday night in high school boys' basketball action. Teague came out with guns blazing, taking a 6-0 lead early in the opening period of play that forced Mexia coach Andre LaTouche to dig into his timeouts and try to settle his young squad down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Batman
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC