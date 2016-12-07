Mexia Blackcat's second quarter drive gave Teague whiplash with 71-66 win

It took a little while, but the Mexia Blackcats figured it out as they escaped Teague with a 71-66 win over the Lions Tuesday night in high school boys' basketball action. Teague came out with guns blazing, taking a 6-0 lead early in the opening period of play that forced Mexia coach Andre LaTouche to dig into his timeouts and try to settle his young squad down.

