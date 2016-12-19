Ladycats take Wharton from behind for upset win
Aniyah Jelks six points in the period and the Ladycats relentless defensive pressure helped to keep Mexia within three. Wharton continued to keep the advantage, going into the half leading 27-20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Batman
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC