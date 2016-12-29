Ladycats fall to Houston Wheatley, Lo...

Ladycats fall to Houston Wheatley, Lorena Lady Leopards

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

Wednesday was not as generous to the Mexia Ladycats as Tuesday was at the Aggieland Invitational basketball tournament being held in Bryan-College Station. The Ladycats fell behind in the first period to the Lady Wildcats, 19-10, and were down by 10 at the half, 32-22.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Aug '16 Batman 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
Watson's (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lucky21 1
Poll What bar do you prefer? Feb '16 Just Wondering 101 0
News Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07) Nov '15 JUSTICE FOR CHAMP 4
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,743

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC