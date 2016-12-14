Eddie Lee (Youngblood) Denton Cooper
Mrs. Eddie Lee Denton Cooper passed from this life on Dec. 8, 2016, in Houston, still inspiring others at the phenomenal age of 94. She passed with peaceful anticipation of receiving the rewards of heaven God promises to faithful followers of Jesus Christ. Her home-going celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 405 S. Belknap, Mexia, with her pastor, the Reverend Robert Campbell officiating.
