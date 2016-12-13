continue reading

During a regular scheduled meeting on Nov. 15, the city council took care of routine business as well as having discussions with J. Shane Howard, Senior Vice President of Burditt Consultants, regarding possible future infrastructure improvements and to hear an update of an Athletic Complex. Howard briefly explained his financial economics background and his findings in Mexia's infrastructure of hotel revenues, direct economic impact, and the last 10 years of budgeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.