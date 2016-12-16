Billy Glen Holmes
Billy Glen Holmes of Groesbeck passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple at the age of 60. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Mexia with Jimmy Cotton and the Reverend Marcus Sheffield officiating. The family is honoring Billy's request to be cremated.
