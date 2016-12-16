Billy Glen Holmes of Groesbeck passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple at the age of 60. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Mexia with Jimmy Cotton and the Reverend Marcus Sheffield officiating. The family is honoring Billy's request to be cremated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.