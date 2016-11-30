Three sought in Walmart thefts
The Mexia Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman and two men whose images were recorded on the Mexia Walmart's security cameras. The police want to question the three about merchandise that was stolen from the Mexia store.
