Second quarter falls on Ladycats for loss against Lady Cougars
The Mexia Ladycats put up a brutal fight with the China Spring Lady Cougars Tuesday night in non-district basketball action at Mexia High School. Despite out rebounding and getting many second and third shot opportunities, the Ladycats ended up falling to the Lady Cougars, 54-47.
