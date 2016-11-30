Mexia Commons in the works
Mexia Economic Development Corporation completed an Economic Feasibility Study and Initial Site Analysis with Burditt Consulting for the development of an Athletic Complex. The goal of the study was to determine both the ability of Mexia EDC in partnership with the City of Mexia to fund the project, as well as operate the Athletic Complex as an economic asset to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Batman
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC