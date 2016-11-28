Early hours, hard work pay off

It's not an easy task to get up at the crack of dawn, put on your sweats a maybe shorts and a tank top, depending on the weather and hitting the pavement running anywhere from two to five miles at a steady pace, then hitting the books at school by 8 a.m. Often times there's the urge to tell yourself to skip a day and go back to sleep, but for three Mexia High School athletes, the motivation and dedication to the sport of cross country and the goal of making it to the top has been the drive to make their dream become a reality. Give credit to juniors Diego Rivera and Macie Martinez, along with sophomore Angel Escamilla for their hard work they put in to make it to the 2016 UIL State Cross Country Championship held on Nov. 12 in Round Rock.

