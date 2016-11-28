Early hours, hard work pay off

Early hours, hard work pay off

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Mexia Daily News

It's not an easy task to get up at the crack of dawn, put on your sweats a maybe shorts and a tank top, depending on the weather and hitting the pavement running anywhere from two to five miles at a steady pace, then hitting the books at school by 8 a.m. Often times there's the urge to tell yourself to skip a day and go back to sleep, but for three Mexia High School athletes, the motivation and dedication to the sport of cross country and the goal of making it to the top has been the drive to make their dream become a reality. Give credit to juniors Diego Rivera and Macie Martinez, along with sophomore Angel Escamilla for their hard work they put in to make it to the 2016 UIL State Cross Country Championship held on Nov. 12 in Round Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Aug '16 Batman 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
Watson's (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lucky21 1
Poll What bar do you prefer? Feb '16 Just Wondering 101 0
News Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07) Nov '15 JUSTICE FOR CHAMP 4
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,328

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC