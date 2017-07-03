FedEx warehouse on former Old Town site symbolic of where retail is going
Seems somehow fitting that the site of the Dallas area's first shopping mall is now a warehouse for package shipments. In the last decade, more and more retail business has migrated from the storefront to the laptop as consumers make their purchases online instead of at the mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
