Water Watch Continues Across Wyoming

For the past two years efforts to fortify the Popo Agie River near Lander's City Park by adding boulders is paying off. Lance Hopkin, Lander Public Works Director shared, "The big rocks anchor and then we build behind them but it helps re-direct some of our flows and channels so it's not taking the bank away or hitting the hard corners throughout town so that's some of the goal with the big rocks is take away velocity as well as re-direct."

