Texas woman, 82, won't be charged in Kansas airport clash
An 82-year-old Texas woman who got into a scuffle with a Wichita airport security agent will not face charges. Wichita City Attorney Jennifer Magana said the case against Lila Bryan was dismissed Friday at the request of the security agent.
