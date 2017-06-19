Texas woman, 82, won't be charged in ...

Texas woman, 82, won't be charged in Kansas airport clash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Star Tribune

An 82-year-old Texas woman who got into a scuffle with a Wichita airport security agent will not face charges. Wichita City Attorney Jennifer Magana said the case against Lila Bryan was dismissed Friday at the request of the security agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 5 hr nancy p 111
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Chief Umser Charm... 12
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Tue EBT Face TAZZ Hanna 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Tue WarForOil 9,830
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Tue LAVON AFFAIR 4
Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ... Tue yidfellas v USA 2
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Tue Princess Hey 1,525
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC