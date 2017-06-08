Texas lawmaker lets many down with he...

Texas lawmaker lets many down with her DWI arrest

Thursday Jun 8

First-term lawmaker Victoria Neave disappointed more than just herself when she was arrested this week for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. As she indicated, Neave also let down her family, her constituents and many supporters in District 107, which includes parts of East Dallas, Garland and Mesquite.

