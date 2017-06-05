State representative arrested on DWI charge
Records show state Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, was booked June 7 and jailed for several hours and then released on a $500 bond. A police statement says Neave, 36, who's an attorney, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|Kronck
|103
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|WarForOil
|9,812
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|446
|hay trump stock market drop 238
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|5
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|19
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Sat
|Cajun
|10
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Sat
|CEO Lloyd Blankfein
|47
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC