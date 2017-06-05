State representative arrested on DWI ...

State representative arrested on DWI charge

Read more: The Shorthorn

Records show state Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, was booked June 7 and jailed for several hours and then released on a $500 bond. A police statement says Neave, 36, who's an attorney, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

