Silver Alert issued for Mesquite man with cognitive impairment
Bobby Joe Loyd , 73, was last seen in Mesquite, Texas, Saturday afternoon. He is a black male with a bald head, brown eyes and weighs about 170 pounds.
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Viviana Amzel (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Keramel39
|7
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|21 hr
|Katie Couric
|54
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|WarForPil
|9,843
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|Sun
|Luis
|1
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|453
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry L
|118
|Mesquite pizza delivery driver fatally shoots t...
|May '17
|Mercpatriot
|1
