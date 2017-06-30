Silver Alert issued for Mesquite man ...

Silver Alert issued for Mesquite man with cognitive impairment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Bobby Joe Loyd , 73, was last seen in Mesquite, Texas, Saturday afternoon. He is a black male with a bald head, brown eyes and weighs about 170 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Viviana Amzel (Jul '12) 3 hr Keramel39 7
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 21 hr Katie Couric 54
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sun WarForPil 9,843
News Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem... Sun Luis 1
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Princess Hey 453
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Sat Larry L 118
News Mesquite pizza delivery driver fatally shoots t... May '17 Mercpatriot 1
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,574 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC