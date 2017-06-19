Rep. Victoria Neave had blood alcohol...

Rep. Victoria Neave had blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit after Dallas DWI arrest

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas Rep. Victoria Neave's blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit after she was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated earlier this month. Neave, a Democrat who represents parts of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland, crashed her BMW into a tree at Abrams Road and La Vista Drive on June 6, police said.

