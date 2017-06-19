Rep. Victoria Neave had blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit after Dallas DWI arrest
Dallas Rep. Victoria Neave's blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit after she was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated earlier this month. Neave, a Democrat who represents parts of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland, crashed her BMW into a tree at Abrams Road and La Vista Drive on June 6, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|113
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Sun
|a fan
|22
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|9,833
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Sun
|I P Standing
|3
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|2
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Jun 24
|Xavier Becerra
|50
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Jun 23
|Princess Hey
|1,529
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC