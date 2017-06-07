New FedEx hub lands on I-20 in Arlington
FedEx has leased a 365,000-square-foot warehouse under construction between I-20 and Bardin Road near New York Avenue. The FedEx center -- which will open next year -- is in the same area where UPS recently announced plans for a huge distribution center.
