My Eyelab, a Division of Vision Precision Holdings, Launches...

PALM SPRINGS, Fla.- My Eyelab , a unit of Vision Precision Holdings , has launched a "strategic franchise program" that will emphasize single- and multi-unit franchise opportunities in the "priority markets of Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas," according to a My Eyelab announcement this week. My Eyelab already has commitments for 18 franchise offices, with the first of these locations opening in July in Mesquite, Texas, a spokesman told VMail .

