Mesquite homeowner dies after drunken driving suspect slams into bedroom

A Mesquite man died and a woman was injured after a teenage drunken driving suspect crashed into their house early Thursday. About 10:05 p.m., police say, Steven Tutt's pickup veered off the 1500 block of East Glen Boulevard and pummeled the bedroom of a house in the 400 block of Seminary Ridge.

