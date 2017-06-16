Jordan Edwards' mother joins civil suit; seeks damages from slain teen's father, stepmother

The mother of slain Mesquite 15-year-old Jordan Edwards Friday filed to formally join the lawsuit against the city of Balch Springs and its former police officer, Roy Oliver, who killed her son with a rifle on April 29. Jordan Edwards, 15, was killed April 29 when a police officer shot a rifle into a car full of teens. Shaunkeyia Stephens' assertions against the city and Oliver mirror those previously filed in U.S. District Court by her son's father, Odell Edwards.

