Investigation finds landowner warned Rowlett before city put its radio tower at the wrong site

An investigation into how the city built a 325-foot radio tower on property it didn't own traced the mistake back 11 years, but it also showed numerous recent points at which the roughly half-million-dollar error could have been caught. The tower at 8491 Schrade Road - part of a public safety network partnership with Garland, Mesquite and Sachse - was half-built in March when, according to earlier public statements, Rowlett officials first became aware that it was in the wrong location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.