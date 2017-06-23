Investigation finds landowner warned ...

Investigation finds landowner warned Rowlett before city put its radio tower at the wrong site

An investigation into how the city built a 325-foot radio tower on property it didn't own traced the mistake back 11 years, but it also showed numerous recent points at which the roughly half-million-dollar error could have been caught. The tower at 8491 Schrade Road - part of a public safety network partnership with Garland, Mesquite and Sachse - was half-built in March when, according to earlier public statements, Rowlett officials first became aware that it was in the wrong location.

