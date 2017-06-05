Dallas State Rep. Victoria Neave Arrested for DWI
Freshman state Rep. Victoria Neave, the Democrat who represents swaths of East Dallas as well as Mesquite and Garland, was arrested in Lakewood overnight on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. WFAA-TV first reported the arrest , citing sources who told crime reporter Rebecca Lopez that Neave crashed into a tree at La Vista Drive and Abrams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07)
|22 min
|Candace Horton
|96
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|1 hr
|Sandy
|25
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|5 hr
|Dave Mason
|9
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|9,805
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|20 hr
|Support 81
|9
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|Doublhi
|98
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Wed
|Minister Justin ...
|45
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC