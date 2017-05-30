Crime 21 mins ago 6:47 a.m.Man killed, woman injured after drunk driver crashes into Mesquite home
An 18-year-old driver has been arrested after he crashed into a home, killing a man inside and injuring a woman. Officers were called to the 400 block of Seminary Ridge just after 10 p.m. Thursday, where they discovered a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche had crashed into a home.
