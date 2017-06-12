Continue reading Rep. Neave has chance to redeem herself
First-term lawmaker Victoria Neave disappointed more than just herself when she was arrested recently for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. As she indicated, Neave also let down her family, her constituents and many supporters in District 107, which includes parts of East Dallas, Garland and Mesquite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|6 hr
|Chief Umser Charm...
|12
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|Francisine
|106
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|20 hr
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|WarForOil
|9,830
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
|Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ...
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|1,525
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC