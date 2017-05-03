What new Texas moms should know about...

What new Texas moms should know about those free baby boxes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A startup created by two North Texas natives aims to get hundreds of thousands of babies across the United States sleeping in cardboard boxes before the end of the year. The "baby boxes" are intended to educate new parents about safe sleeping practices and reduce the risk of sudden infant death, which sometimes occurs when babies get accidentally suffocated by soft bedding or entrapped in crib railings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr WarForOil 9,774
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 7 hr Ashley Judd 23
News Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed... 12 hr Lmfao 2
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 13 hr GreatWhiteProphet 3
for pain meds (Sep '11) Wed JSB 14
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Wed _FLATLINE-------- 314
Danny Hodge Arrested Apr '17 Melissa Grant 1
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC