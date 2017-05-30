Some Texas hospitals part of effort to promote safe baby sleeping habits

In a May 3, 2017 photo, new mothers Rachel Salinas, left, and Taylor Freed visit as six-week-old Mason Salinas relaxes in a baby box after a press conference announcing the partnering of local startup the Baby Box Company, with Dallas Medical Center at the facility in north Dallas.. The box is intended to provide a safe space for sleeping for a baby, as well as educating those who receive it about keeping children safe and alive while they are sleeping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.