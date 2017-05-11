Recent shooting deaths of 3 students have Mesquite ISD counselors battling 'caregiver exhaustion'
The shooting death of 16-year-old Wayne Osborne last weekend triggered an all-too-familiar response from Mesquite ISD counselors. Another young life lost, many innocent friends and classmates to console and an even heavier burden on a school district counseling team still reeling from the shocking death the previous weekend of Mesquite High student Jordan Edwards.
Add your comments below
