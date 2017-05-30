Police Officer Who Shot Jordan Edwards To Death Is a Long Way From Prison
In the aftermath of the death of Mesquite 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, Balch Springs police and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office have acted quickly. Within a week of the honor student's and football player's death, police arrested Balch Springs Police Department Officer Roy Oliver for shooting Edwards in the head with his duty rifle.
