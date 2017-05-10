Pizza driver kills Mesquite robbery suspect, another teen arrested
A Domino's Pizza delivery driver shot and killed a young robbery suspect Saturday night after an exchange of gunfire, police said Sunday. The 16-year-old robbery suspect fled the scene, but he was found near the scene and died a short time later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|TrumpSupporter
|9,782
|Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border...
|13 hr
|tesy
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|winner
|1,504
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|winner
|1,121
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|winner
|190
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|385
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Sat
|Barbara Boxer
|27
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC