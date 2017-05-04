Pizza deliver driver shoots dead boy,...

Pizza deliver driver shoots dead boy, 16, during robbery

1 hr ago

Domino's delivery driver 'shoots dead 16-year-old school boy who lured him to a vacant house to steal his pizza' A teenage school boy was shot dead after he and an accomplice allegedly lured a Domino's delivery driver to a vacant house in order steal his pizzas. The two suspects called Domino's Pizza in Mesquite Texas to deliver some food to a house on the outskirts of town.

