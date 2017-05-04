Outrage Spreads After 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards Killed By Texas Police Officer
Fifteen-year-old Jordan Edwards' life was cut drastically short after a Balch Springs, Texas police officer fatally shot him in the head on Saturday night as he was leaving a party, sparking outrage across the country. Officer Roy Oliver, who has since been fired from the force, alleged he stopped the car Edwards was riding in because it was reversing down a street in an "aggressive manner," according to The New York Times.
