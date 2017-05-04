Officer who fatally shot teen had once been suspended
A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. The prosecutor's office investigating the death of the black teenager who was shot by a Dallas-area police officer had once filed a complaint over that officer's aggressive behavior, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|18 min
|Elizabeth1912
|3
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|326
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|6 hr
|Laredo
|7
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|winner
|186
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|winner
|1,116
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|winner
|1,499
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|19 hr
|Sickofags
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC