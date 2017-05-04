Officer who fatally shot teen had onc...

Officer who fatally shot teen had once been suspended

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Greenwich Citizen

A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. The prosecutor's office investigating the death of the black teenager who was shot by a Dallas-area police officer had once filed a complaint over that officer's aggressive behavior, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 18 min Elizabeth1912 3
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 5 hr Princess Hey 326
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 6 hr Laredo 7
Word Game (Nov '12) 17 hr winner 186
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 17 hr winner 1,116
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 17 hr winner 1,499
Seeking A Lactating Man 19 hr Sickofags 3
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC