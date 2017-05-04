News 46 mins ago 7:46 a.m.Family says burglars tried to blind puppy with bleach
MESQUITE, Texas When four men busted into a Mesquite home this week, the family's dog was barking from inside her crate. When she wouldn't stop barking at the intruders, the burglars did the unthinkable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|5 min
|Sharlene45
|318
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|23 min
|texas pete
|1,113
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|24 min
|texas pete
|1,498
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|WarForOil
|9,777
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|10 hr
|Quavontae
|1
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|10 hr
|texas pete
|183
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC