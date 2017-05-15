Meth dealer sentenced to 20 years for...

Meth dealer sentenced to 20 years for Pleasant Grove drug trafficking scheme

Monday May 15 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A federal court has sentenced a Mesquite man to 20 years in prison for participating in a meth distribution operation out of Pleasant Grove, Seagoville and Balch Springs. Segovia is one of 19 people, most from North Texas, who were indicted in June for several felony offenses connected to the drug-trafficking operation in southeast Dallas County.

