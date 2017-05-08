Jordan Edwards Laid To Rest As Family...

Jordan Edwards Laid To Rest As Family Asks Community For Calm

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Switched

As the family of Jordan Edwards prepared to lay him to rest this weekend, they pleaded with their community not to demonstrate just yet - this was a week for mourning the teenager. His family released a statement saying that the 15-year-old's wake Friday and funeral Saturday in Mesquite, Texas, would be private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 3 min Sharlene45 355
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 5 hr SYLO86 8
News Texas pizza delivery driver fatally shoots robb... 11 hr john 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 12 hr Trooff 16
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 18 hr Imprtnrd 5
Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08) Sun Mami 6
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor Sun bakahle 1
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC