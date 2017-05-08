Jordan Edwards Laid To Rest As Family Asks Community For Calm
As the family of Jordan Edwards prepared to lay him to rest this weekend, they pleaded with their community not to demonstrate just yet - this was a week for mourning the teenager. His family released a statement saying that the 15-year-old's wake Friday and funeral Saturday in Mesquite, Texas, would be private.
